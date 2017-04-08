SOUTH SOUTH BOAT MISHAP: LOCAL DIVERS RECOVER SIX BODIES IN RIVERS

The bodies of six, out of the seven passengers that were killed when their boat capsized along the Bonny River in Bonny local government area of Rivers State, have been recovered by local divers.

The passenger boat, which was travelling from Bonny to Port Harcourt, was said to have capsized in the middle of the river at about 4:30pm last Thursday, as a result of high sea waves.

Chairman, caretaker committee of Bonny local government area, Hon. Simon Hart, confirmed the recovery of the bodies of the victims in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Hart stated that the local government council procured the services of the local divers, who were assisted by men of the Nigerian Navy stationed in Bonny.

He said bodies recovered so far include those of three adults and three children, adding that the local divers are expected to recover the remaining one body before Sunday.

The CTC chairman said, “Actually, when the information about the boat mishap came to us, as a government, we swung into action with the Navy to carry out a rescue operation.

“We have so far recovered six bodies, including that of the three children, who died in the accident. The six corpses have been deposited at the Kpaiama Mortuary in Port Harcourt.”

