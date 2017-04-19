Southampton Join Race To Sign Nigerian Teenage Striker Henry Onyekuru

Southampton are closely monitoring 19-year-old striker Henry Onyekuru, and could join Celtic in the race for his signature, according to the Daily Record.

Onyekuru has impressed with 12 goals for Belgian side Eupen this season, and attracted a bid from the Scottish Premiership champions in January.

According to the report, Liverpool, Bournemouth and West Brom are all also keen on the Nigerian.

The 19-year-old forward has attracted rave reviews for his performances in Belgium where he has been tipped to become the country’s Player of the Year.

Henry Onyekuru is rated at around £7million by his club,

