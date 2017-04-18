Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna killings: We hold El-Rufai responsible – Catholic Church

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State, has blamed the killings in Southern Kaduna on Governor Nasir El-Rufai. They accused him of taking sides with the suspected killer Fulani herdsmen. Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Most Revd. Dr. Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, said, “Governor El-Rufai has in most cases seemed to […]

