Soyinka Blasts Buhari: ‘Declare Your Health Status Now’

MyNaijaInfo.com

Buhari, Declare Your Health Status – Soyinka. Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare his health status immediately in order to end speculations and the attendant political manipulations in Nigeria. “Why is the President hiding his state of health? He’s supposed to understand he’s public property. Me I’m still private property, that’s why …

The post Soyinka Blasts Buhari: ‘Declare Your Health Status Now’ appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

