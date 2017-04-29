Soyinka: Herdsmen Exhibiting Conqueror Mentality, Movement to Enslave Nigerians – THISDAY Newspapers
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Soyinka: Herdsmen Exhibiting Conqueror Mentality, Movement to Enslave Nigerians
THISDAY Newspapers
Literary Icon and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka yesterday raised the alarm that herdsmen in the country were going about with conqueror mentality, suggesting that there is a movement to enslave the entire nation. According to him, he returned …
Soyinka to Buhari: Make your state of health known to Nigerians
Fulani herdsmen have invaded my home again – Soyinka
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!