Spanish La Liga table
Spanish La Liga table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 34 24 6 4 101 33 78
Real Madrid 33 24 6 3 90 38 78
Atletico Madrid 34 20 8 6 60 25 68
——————————————–
Sevilla 34 20 8 6 60 40 68
——————————————–
Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 63
Real Sociedad 35 19 4 12 54 48 61
———————————————
Athletic Bilbao 34 18 5 11 48 38 59
Eibar 34 14 9 11 52 45 51
Espanyol 34 13 11 10 45 44 50
Alaves 34 11 12 11 32 40 45
Celta Vigo 33 13 5 15 49 54 44
Valencia 34 11 7 16 49 59 40
Las Palmas 34 10 9 15 52 61 39
Malaga 34 10 9 15 40 49 39
Real Betis 34 10 7 17 37 53 37
Deportivo La Coruna 34 7 10 17 37 57 31
Leganes 34 7 9 18 30 51 30
——————————————–
Sporting Gijon 35 5 9 21 38 70 24
Granada 35 4 8 23 28 74 20 – relegated
Osasuna 34 3 9 22 35 82 18 – relegated
Note:
1st-3rd: Automatic Champions League qualification
4th: Champions League play-off round
5th & 6th: Europa League qualification
18th-20th: Relegated
