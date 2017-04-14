Speaker’s Salary: Stop playing games with us — Afenifere, Mohammed

By Dapo Akinrefon, Charles Kumolu & Gbenga Oke

Speaker Yakubu Dogara’s release of his salary slip was yesterday dismissed as grandstanding in the face of public demand for transparency in the budget of the National Assembly and prudence by the legislature in the utilisation of public funds.

His unprecedented effort in releasing his salary slip in the face of demands by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, while appreciated as salutary, was nevertheless dismissed as a drop in the ocean of demands for more accountability from the legislature.

Meanwhile, the Senate remained unmoving on the effort despite promises by Senate President Bukola Saraki that the budget of the National Assembly normally passed as a block vote would be opened to reveal the details of the allocations to the lawmakers.

Reactions to Speaker Dogara’s release of his salary details came from among others, Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, retired commissioner of police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav and others.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin said: “As far as we are concerned, it is a waste of time. Both el-Rufai and Dogara are playing games with us. What el-Rufai did was just to publish his security budget and not security votes. It also goes to show that we are not fighting corruption. What the President should do is to direct the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, to reduce salaries of public servants. Until we embark on institutional reforms, we will not get anywhere in the fight against corruption.”

Reacting, Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, said both Dogara and El-Rufai should come clean on how much they actually earned.

According to him, releasing their basic salaries without revealing the amount they collect as security vote is not right.

He said: “We want information that comes handy and comprehensive because I believe strongly that until they release what they earn as security vote, there is nothing we can do about corruption.

‘’So they should both come out clean and tell us how this security vote is being spent and where it’s being spent.”

In his comments, a retired Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, said: “Security votes are not supposed to be made known or audited. Making how security votes are spent public will expose security details that ought to be classified. The House should know that it is not healthy to compel a governor to expose the details of his security votes. Doing that will trivialize issues regarding the security of the concerned state.

Auwal Ibrahim, Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre, CISLAC also spoke in the same vein: “That is not what we are asking for. We are looking for the budget of the National Assembly as the Senate President had separately promised Nigerians he would make open and transparent, that there will be transparent management of the budget of the National Assembly.” That has not happened yet.

“In any case, allowance is where they make a lot of money. The salary is not what we are talking about, otherwise nobody would want to be a member of the National Assembly because what they spend during the elections; even the form they pay for nomination cannot be backed by the salary.

“Indeed, one of the members has already contacted me and said that that is not the salary in person of Jibrin Abdulmumin. He said that he as a member gets more than what the speaker has presented.

“What Nigerians are looking for is not this drama about salary; what we are looking for is shrewd management of the National Assembly budget, transparent and open spending because a lot of expenses that they are making are expenses that are not reasonable. For example, buying all these cars, in the face of recession and unemployment.

There is nothing wrong with the National Assembly telling Nigerians this is our budget and this is how we spend it. If they do this, they will be able to demand accountability from every arm of government but if now the National Assembly is hiding and cooking its own budget spending, they cannot assert their legislative powers on the other arms of government and ensure prudent management and compliance of the budget by other arms of government.”

