SpiceJet to offer visa facilities to people traveling to Dubai – Times of India
Times of India
SpiceJet to offer visa facilities to people traveling to Dubai
PUNE: SpiceJet will now offer visa services to people traveling to Dubai. An airline official said, "If you are flying to Dubai with SpiceJet from any of the destination on its network, you can now get help with your UAE visa application as the airline …
