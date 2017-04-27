SpiceJet to offer visa services for Dubai-bound passengers – Economic Times
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Economic Times
|
SpiceJet to offer visa services for Dubai-bound passengers
Economic Times
NEW DELHI: No-frills airline SpiceJet will provide visa services for Indian passengers travelling to Dubai on its flights. All Indian passport holders travelling to Dubai on SpiceJet and holding valid round trip tickets can avail the visa service. It …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!