Splash FM Marathon: Sponsors Call For Government Intervention

Two of the sponsors at this year’s Splash FM Ibadan City Marathon Race, Hon. Temitope Olatoye (Sugar), Founder of Olatoye Sugar Foundation and his counterpart from Kayrom Lee Gim and Fitness Center, Mrs. Romoke Ayinde have charged government at all level to support efforts of organizer of Ibadan City Marathon Race to hasten the promotion of core value of integrity and accountability which are the main focus of the event.

They duo maintained that the marathon race will serve as an avenue for talents discovery that will build the future of athletic in Nigeria.

Olatoye, a member of House of Representatives representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency while speaking with journalists at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan stated that the race needs government’s support in order to fast track its main focus of promoting good integrity, governance and accountability.

He promised to facilitate a bill at the National Assembly that will see to the rehabilitation of stadiums across the country particularly Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan. Ayinde while commending the organizer of the Ibadan City Marathon for his consistence called emphasized on government’s intervention to meet up global standard.

Meanwhile the founder, Splash FM Ibadan, Chief Adebayo Akande, stated the event remains part of his social responsibility in promoting right values in the society while adding that invitation will be extended to other African countries to participate.

This year’s edition witnessed another dimension as athletes from Nasarawa State emerged 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the male category. Sharubutu Philibus came 1st at record time of 2hrs 36 minutes; Iliya Pam emerged first runner up with 2hrs 38 minutes while Ibrahim Abdullahi was the second runner up with 2hrs 41 min.

In the female category, Hudung Gyang Stephen from Plateau State emerged winner, Nuhu Elizabeth emerged first runner up, while Stephen Kisitmwa was the second runner up.

