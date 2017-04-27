ICYMI: Spur apologises for its response to racist spat – Independent Online
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Independent Online
|
ICYMI: Spur apologises for its response to racist spat
Independent Online
Johannesburg – A month after the widely publicised incident at Texamo Spur in The Glen Shopping Centre in Johannesburg, the Spur group has issued an apology on Freedom Day. In the incident, an apparent scuffle between children in the play area led to …
Spur appoints a law professor to investigate racism incident
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!