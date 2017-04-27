Spurs dug deep to prove title credentials, says Pochettino – Belfast Telegraph
Belfast Telegraph
Spurs dug deep to prove title credentials, says Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino felt Tottenham passed a major test of their Premier League title credentials after Christian Eriksen's goal beat Crystal Palace. Eriksen struck with 12 minutes left to ensure the gap to leaders Chelsea is back to four points with …
