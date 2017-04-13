SSANU lists Vice-Chancellors FG must sack for ‘corruption’
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Wednesday in Abuja called for the sack of four Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities over alleged corruption leveled against them. Samson Ugwoke, SSANU National President, during the picketing of the University of Abuja listed the alleged corrupt vice-chancellors as those of the Federal University of Agriculture, […]
SSANU lists Vice-Chancellors FG must sack for ‘corruption’
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG