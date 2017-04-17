SSANU suspends Abuja varsity Registrar, 21 others for anti-union activities

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—SENIOR Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has suspended the Registrar of University of Abuja, Mrs. Rifkatu Hoshen Swanta, and 20 others for alleged anti-union activities.

The suspension came the same day the union held a rally at the university over alleged corrupt practices by some members of the management and the disengagement of two members of the union by the Governing Council for whistleblowing.

SSANU in the suspension letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, with the headline, “Suspension of some SSANU members in University of Abuja” dated 12th April, accused the suspended members of holding illegal congress and told the university management to stop any remittance of check-off dues of the affected members to the union. The suspension letter signed by the Deputy National President of SSANU, Comrade Moses Adeniyi Aogo read thus: ”This is to inform you that the National Administrative Council, NAC, of SSANU at its meeting held on April 11, 2017 after a thorough consideration of the report of the anti-union activities brought against some SSANU members in UNIABUJA resolved to place the members on an indefinite suspension for anti-union activities.”

“This is therefore to inform you that all actions taken by these members in an illegal congress held on April 4, 2017 at the Computer Centre of the mini-campus are null and void.”

The post SSANU suspends Abuja varsity Registrar, 21 others for anti-union activities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

