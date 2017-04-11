Stakeholders demand favourable policies from FG to boost equity market

By Peter Egwuatu

AGAINST the continuous issuance of bonds by the Federal Government, stakeholders in the nation’s capital market have admonished the Federal Government to formulate favourable policies that would attract the demand for equity instrument to boost Nigerian capital market.

The stakeholders and operators said that equity instrument is vital to the sustenance and development of Nigerian capital market, hence it must not be ignored.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard over the lull in equities at the NSE, Mr. Sola Oni, a stockbroker /Managing Director/ CEO, Sofunix Investment and Communications Limited stated: “Equity and fixed income securities popularly known as bonds are two different asset classes.

A stock market that is not specialized is expected to give the two instruments equal weight. At the formative years of the NSE, trading in bonds had an upper hand. That is why the current efforts by the exchange and stockbrokers to push for both bond and equity trading are commendable. The market should not just be skewed on equity alone. Investors have different risk appetite; hence, we expect a market that appeals to the risk takers, risk averters and risk panaroids. Both equity and fixed income securities can ultimately deepen the market.

Also commenting on the issue, Mr. David Adonri, Managing Director, Highcap Securities Limited stated: “A vibrant stock market must trade in equities and bonds. However, there are periods when it makes more sense to invest in bonds and vice versa. With double digit interest rate, bonds are currently more attractive.

“For long term investors, this is the time to enter equities as we are still in the buyers market. The government should initiate good and favourable policies that will enhance purchasing power of investors to patronise equities.”

Mr. Boniface Okezie, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, PSAN, in his own comments stated: “As it is now, the bond is attractive than the equities because of the high interest rate. But we don’t expect the interest rate to remain in double digit for a long time. Government should encourage retail investors to invest in equities through its policies and programmes.

“When income is enhanced people will save and thus invest in the market. The monetary and fiscal policies of government should be able to make investors invest in the market. The equity instrument is long term in nature and the market is also long in nature, so government should do all it can to promote the market.”

Mr. Segun Owolabi, Chairman, Western Icon Shareholders Association, said “the equity segment of the market is suffering at the moment as people shift focus to the bond instrument because of its attractiveness. The Federal Government bond is very attractive as the interest rate is in double digit. Also inflation is on double digit and investors would prefer returns on investment that can pay for inflation.”

