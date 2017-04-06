Stalemate as Sheriff storms out of Jonathan’s peace meeting

Ben Agande, Abuja.

A meeting called by President Goodluck Jonathan to find lasting solution to the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party Thursday ended in a stalemate as Senator Ali Modu Sheriff maintained his ground that he must continue as the chairman of the party while governors Nyesom Wike and Ago Fayose and the national assembly caucus insisted that he must step down to allow for a neutral person to lead the party to the convention.

Senator Sheriff subsequently stormed out of the meeting along with his deputy, Cairo Ojougboh, insisting that for the meeting to progress, he must be recognised and addressed as chairman.

