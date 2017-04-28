Stampede as Ekiti youths get N2,000 for collecting PVC – Vanguard
Stampede as Ekiti youths get N2,000 for collecting PVC
Ado-Ekiti—The Independent National National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ekiti State had a hectic time controlling the large number of youths who stormed its various offices across the state yesterday for registration. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
