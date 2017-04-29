Stanbic IBTC pledges to change perception of insurance industry

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited, member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced its plans to deploy trust-building measures that would plug major gaps in the insurance value chain in Nigeria.

With the ultimate aim of enhancing insurance penetration in the country, the company said given the low level of trust in the industry, strategic steps are required to restore public confidence and put the sector on a stronger footing.

Speaking during a media interactive forum recently in Lagos, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Ltd., Mr. Anselem Igbo, identified some of the perceived gaps in the industry to include inadequate support to clients to help them effectively manage their risks and claims management process.

He said, “through effective risk transfer mechanisms, seamless insurance cover payment and impeccable quality of service, the customer will have peace of mind, and subsequently provide the testament required to convince the insuring public to embrace insurance and deepen participation. This will in turn empower the industry to play its catalytic role in economic development by mobilizing savings for investment, mitigating loss, ensuring financial stability and promoting trade and commerce.

“Public trust and integrity are the bedrock of the insurance business. By applying global best practice and corporate governance, what will result is transparency and openness, which are instrumental in building trust,” Igbo stated.

According to Igbo, “global best practice, including facilitating prompt payment of claims, will underline the operations of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Ltd. as it aims to become one of the top five insurance brokerage firms in Nigeria in the next 10 years. The company commenced full operations in February 2016 following the granting of a licence by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), paving the way for the firm to offer the full spectrum of insurance brokerage services in Nigeria.

Part of the company’s goal, Igbo said, is to introduce micro-insurance products targeted at the informal sector in order to expand coverage of more Nigerians. In addition, rather than focus exclusively on corporates, as currently obtains, the company will extend its services to all strata of society as practically everyone is subject to loss and uncertainty.

“We believe that the test of any insurance arrangement is in prosecuting claims to a satisfactory conclusion for our clients. Our role as brokers also ensures that insurers, as a matter of obligation, pay claims equitably and promptly. Prompt payment of claims is a key factor in any insurance contract. We continuously develop key relationships and requisite logistical processes to ensure that claims are promptly settled.”

Whilst benefiting from a strong, dynamic and vast group structure, Igbo said the company will be differentiated from the competition as it will be driven by a team of reputable and financially strong underwriters; fully customized solutions, and innovative insurance products at no additional cost to the client. “Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers’ professional services are at no additional cost. We will negotiate your insurance premiums and get the best quotes available. We will not be content to rest on our oars but will consistently seek ways of making incremental improvements to our operations and the industry,” Igbo said.

The post Stanbic IBTC pledges to change perception of insurance industry appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

