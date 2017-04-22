Stanzee Records Signee, Bamidele Lay Claim to the Throne with ‘Laye’

The rise and rise of new artistes in the Nigerian music scene has become a constant thing. Stanzee Records’ new signee, Bamidele appears to be on the rise as well and ready to take Nigerian music scene by storm. His first single, ‘Laye’ is a testament to this fact.

Bamidele is a young artiste who recorded his first track in 2006 at Micky Me studios. It was a period when he devoted his time to experimenting with his music while creating different sounds that are peculiar to him and lovable to Nigerians. This effort was rewarded when his talent deservedly got him Stanzee Records’ endorsement and a contract as well. His first single, ‘Laye’, which has been accepted by all and sundry, is a fusion of afro-pop and afro-highlife. It was produced by Milla Rankz.

The Nigerian music industry has never been short of talent and it takes a lot more than a good voice for any artiste in this dispensation to rise above the competition. Bamidele is, however, gunning for greatness as he combines a good voice, a dashing look and a great management in Stanzee Records, a company ready to push the brand to the biggest heights while helping him achieve his dreams.

His eye-catching video for his debut single was shot by Matt Max on location in Lagos and has been accepted widely.

Hundeyin Bamidele was born in Badagry but he honed his musical and artistic craft on the streets of Ajegunle, Lagos. The young man is ready to light stages and set to imprint his name on the Nigerian music scene as one of the greatest.

Speaking about the development, he said, “The song ‘Laye’ was an experimental track. After trying out many sounds, it took me a while to find out my style and my type of music.

‘Laye’ is the result of the many experimental sounds I played around with. I am excited at the love shown to me since the release of the single and video and I can assure my fans that together with Stanzee Records, we will not disappoint them,” he said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

