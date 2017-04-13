StarTimes pledges better innovation, superior technology

Pay TV network, Star Times Nigeria, says it has continued to grow stronger and expand its footprint across the African markets owing to its dogged commitment to innovation, superior technology and rich entertainment programme for viewers.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Tunde Aina, who disclosed this in a recent chat, emphasised that the company strives to be an international media giant with global influence.

“We have continued to grow stronger and cover more grounds across Africa starting with two countries and now in over 30 countries and very active in over 15. As a viewer’s driven business, we have consistently churned out different exciting products and offerings to afford our viewers more flexibility and enriched viewing options.

“Beyond providing very interesting and affordable TV experience, StarTimes provides many ground-breaking and innovative products like the 2-in-1 combo decoder, Digital TV (with inbuilt decoder), projector TV, which have largely enhance pleasurable viewing and boost the industry.”

The StarTimes boss added that as the pioneer digital terrestrial television operator in Nigeria, it has made pay-TV much more accessible and affordable to the low and middle income class, which comprise a greater part of the Nigerian population.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

