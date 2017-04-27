State govt. partners FRIN to revive forest reserves – P.M. News
State govt. partners FRIN to revive forest reserves
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration will partner with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) to regenerate and protect the forest reserves in the state. The governor said this while receiving senior management staff of the …
