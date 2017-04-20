Stay away from Lagos, DIG warns criminals

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos—Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South West geopolitical zone, Foluso Adebanjo has sent a strong warning to kidnappers, militants and other criminal intent elements that have been terrorizing the state to stay away forthwith from Lagos and the south-west zone as there would be no room for them to operate.

Adebanjo who gave the warning yesterday, while addressing newsmen at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, shortly after paying a courtesy visit to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, however, urged other states of the federation to adopt the synergy existing among security agencies in Lagos.

While commending the synergy among security agencies, the DIG said “The collaboration among security agencies in the state is worthy of emulation specifically with respect to stemming the tide of increase in crime rate.”

Adebanjo, who is also in charge of Information Communication Technology (ICT) at the force headquarters, said the meeting with the governor was part of engagement with strategic stakeholders to enhance security, saying that it was important for all actors to partner to scale up the security architecture of the state.

“The purpose of my visit is just to see what is happening in this state and see what we can do to enhance relationship and partnership which is very key.

“Lagos has been blessed with good heads of security agencies. The CP of Lagos is doing his best. I met with the service Commanders, the DSS and others and I can confirm that they are doing a very good job.”

The DIG, who briefed journalists alongside the AIG Zone 2, Adamu Ibrahim and the Lagos CP, Fatai Owoseni, also advised police officers to always carry out their duties without harassing the people.

