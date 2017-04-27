Stay clear of violence, NANS warns FUTO students

National Association of Nigerian Students ,NANS, has advised students of Federal University of Technology, Owerri ,FUTO, to stay away from purported protest arranged by expelled students of the institution led by one Ogbonna Collins Rochas saying it would resist any attempt by selfish politicians to use supposed students to cause instability in the institution. NANS […]

