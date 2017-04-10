Pages Navigation Menu

Stella Nyanzi finally charged at Buganda Road Court

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

A Makerere University researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi is right now appearing before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate  James Eremye to answer offenses relating to computer misuse.

Nyanzi, 42, a resident of Kyanja in Kisasi Kawempe division is facing two counts – cyber harassment and offensive communication.

Prosecution States that between January and March 2017 at  Kampala district,  Nyanzi while having no legitimate purpose of communication posted on her facebook page suggestions  and proposals referring to his Execellecy President Museveni  as a “pair of buttocks.”

It further alleged that Nyanzi  willfully and repeatedly using electronic communication, posted offensive messages via Facebook with an intention of disturbing the peace and the privacy of President Museveni.

Security has been beefed up as the court is filled to capacity with human rights activists and the general public. Key among them is MP Betty Nambooze.

Computer Misuse Act by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

****

