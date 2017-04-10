Stella Nyanzi finally charged at Buganda Road Court

A Makerere University researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi is right now appearing before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate James Eremye to answer offenses relating to computer misuse.

Nyanzi, 42, a resident of Kyanja in Kisasi Kawempe division is facing two counts – cyber harassment and offensive communication.

Prosecution States that between January and March 2017 at Kampala district, Nyanzi while having no legitimate purpose of communication posted on her facebook page suggestions and proposals referring to his Execellecy President Museveni as a “pair of buttocks.”

It further alleged that Nyanzi willfully and repeatedly using electronic communication, posted offensive messages via Facebook with an intention of disturbing the peace and the privacy of President Museveni.

Security has been beefed up as the court is filled to capacity with human rights activists and the general public. Key among them is MP Betty Nambooze.

Computer Misuse Act by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Stella Nyanzi finally charged at Buganda Road Court appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

