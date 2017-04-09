Stella Nyanzi sparks new debate on freedom of speech

Makerere social researcher Stella Nyanzi has ignited debate on the limits of freedom of speech with her latest postings on Facebook, where she launched a scathing attack on First Lady and Minister of Education Janet Museveni. Nyanzi’s post, laced with obscenities attacked Janet over her directive to parents to stop using boda bodas to transport children to school. The academic has drawn condemnation and admiration alike; critics she has gone out of line by making her attack on Janet very personal while her supporters say she was addressing Janet’s directive as a minister and not just making a personal attack. Her attack on Janet has since earned her a suspension from Makerere University. Nyanzi has been accused of abusing freedom of speech through her Facebook page by constantly posting graphic material attacking government officials. On the other hand, her supporters have praised her use of writing to address hot button issues.

