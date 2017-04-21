Stephanie Otobo Approaches Canadian Court, Seeks $5m Damages from Apostle Suleman
Stephanie Otobo, the alleged ex mistress of General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the preacher for damages resulting from breach of trust, breach of fiduciary relations, breach of contract, negligence, defamation, poisoning, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional stress, forcible confinement, multiple instances of […]
