Stephanie Otobo releases alleged BBM Chats Between Her and Apostle Suleman
Despite the N1 billion defamation suit against her, Stephanie Otobo has decided not to back leave Apostle Suleiman in her s2x scandal.
After releasing her statement of account which shows the apostle transferred some money to her account, Stephanie has released screenshots of an alleged s1x chat she had with the Apostle.
See what Sahara Reporters share below:
