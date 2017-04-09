Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stephanie Otobo releases alleged BBM Chats Between Her and Apostle Suleman

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Despite the N1 billion defamation suit against her, Stephanie Otobo has decided not to back leave Apostle Suleiman in her s2x scandal.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

After releasing her statement of account which shows the apostle transferred some money to her account, Stephanie has released screenshots of an alleged s1x chat she had with the Apostle.

See what Sahara Reporters share below:

The post Stephanie Otobo releases alleged BBM Chats Between Her and Apostle Suleman appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.