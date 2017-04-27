Pages Navigation Menu

Sterling Bank refutes sack reports – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business


Sterling Bank refutes sack reports
Contrary to report making the round, Sterling Bank Plc, has said that it did not sack 650 staff but only returned them to service providers that had earlier assigned them to work with the bank. The company made the clarification in a statement made
