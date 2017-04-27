Sterling Bank refutes sack reports

Contrary to report making the round, Sterling Bank Plc, has said that it did not sack 650 staff but only returned them to service providers that had earlier assigned them to work with the bank.

The company made the clarification in a statement made available to …. yesterday.

Although, the lender said it had initially refrained from issuing a statement to counter the mischievous claim, “the spread of the falsehood by online reporters have compelled us to come up this statement to put the record straight.”

Explaining the true state of things, bank said: “Specifically, the 650 staff being reported are not staff of Sterling Bank Plc. They were assigned to the bank by our service providers and as contained in the Service Level Agreements (SLA), they can be returned to the service providers for reassignment to any other institution by the service providers as they deem fit.

“As an organisation, we have, over the years invested heavily in making Sterling Bank a great place to work for our staff and this has endeared them to the Bank.”

Sterling Bank said the number of staff from other banks willing to join Sterling Bank has also remained on the high.

“Despite the poor economic situation with institutions laying off staff, Sterling Bank in the last 11 years of its corporate existence, has established itself as institution that is employee’s delight.

“Indeed, if you are looking for an institution that cares about its people, Sterling Bank is it. The bank has continued to build its staff into the best they could be and recognises their contributions to its success,” the bank said in the statement.

It further stated that Sterling Bank is managed as a business “that cares about its people though operating in an industry that is known for empathy towards employees.”

Apart from paying what could be described as decent wages, Sterling Bank said it has an outstanding record of winning and growing while giving employees an incredible opportunity to grow and develop.

“Apart from having retirement plan; a good healthcare facility and the introduction of flexi time and place to enable staff chose the preferred time and place to discharge their responsibility.

“To build capacity for its people, the Bank has instituted excellent training and developmental programmes such as the Sterling Graduate Associate and the Sterling Management Associate programmes targeted at identifying, grooming and developing young talents for leadership positions in the bank,” the statement added.

The post Sterling Bank refutes sack reports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

