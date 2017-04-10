Sterling Bank Reiterates Commitment to Capacity Devt

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Yemi Adeola has said that the financial institution would continue to invest in capacity building initiatives for staff to adequately prepare them for sustainable life after retirement.

Such initiatives, according to Adeola include entrepreneurship trainings, business development, health and other relevant trainings that would assist them to settle down to a comfortable life after retirement.

He also said the bank would continue to support and strengthen the Sterling Bank’s Alumni to make it more effective and better equipped to take care of retired staff of the bank.

A statement quoted Adeola to have said this at a send forth party held in honour of some retiring staff from the bank. He emphasised that the financial institution in the last five years had also embarked on several initiatives for the benefit of its staff. This, according to him, are necessary steps taken in the continued drive to make Sterling a great place to work.

Some of these initiatives highlighted by Adeola included competitive welfare packages; excellent retirement plan; a good healthcare facility, introduction of flexi time and place to enable staff chose the preferred time and place to discharge their responsibility.

To build capacity for its people, the CEO noted that the bank had also instituted excellent training and developmental programmes such as the Sterling Graduate Associate and the Sterling Management Associate programmes targeted at identifying, grooming and developing young talents for leadership positions.

The five staff honoured at the event held in Lagos, were Moses Akinnawonu, Abiodun Oladipupo, Jide Sonoiki, and John Akingbade.

