Still On Ile-Ife Crisis

On Saturday March 25th 2017 the News Extra Page newspaper quoted Yoruba Leaders of “spitting fire” with respect to the recent Ile – Ife crisis which took place on March 8th 2017 causing unwanted destruction and loss of lives in Osun State. The Yoruba leaders captured by the Telegraph include, the famous Afenifere Renewal Group, the Yoruba Movement for Justice, the NADECO Group, the Yoruba Unity Forum, the Yoruba Youth Council and the Odua People’s Congress among others. The groups vow to resist what they viewed as Hausa/ Fulani herdsmen, fault movement of suspects to Abuja and also accuse the Inspector General of Police of lopsided arrest.

As a political science student, l always support associations and pressure groups as in their various manifestoes they plead to work for the unity of members, the good of the country and its people. The recent publication in the Telegraph newspaper which was ascribed to the various Yoruba groups however, now cause me to have a rethink.

Before now, it has been my conviction that merit lies in the logic of the various systems in place. But following the recent development, it becomes very clear that systems and associations should better be adjudged on performance rather than the logic establishing them. It was expected that the various associations and development groups should positively drive the development of their areas and regions and ensure that people live harmoniously and peacefully as pledged in their constitutions. Instead, the associations now constitute themselves into untouchables with power and influence to boot and engage in negative activities. Because of the influence on society, sometime they take people for granted.

My appeal to the various association leaders is to be transparent, accountable and ensure integrity towards all national task. Let their decision be weighed against relevant constitutional provisions and the national interest of peace, cohesion, progress and development. Let hearsay not be allowed to override facts and true position. As a people, we better decide to move forward to achieve our great potential instead of regressing to the hatred that did not benefit us in the past.

The police quick intervention in the crisis was timely as the primary responsibility of government is to protect life and property of everyone within its jurisdiction. On this note, we want to urge the traditional rulers and the associations as custodians of our rural heritage and the nearest authority to the people to also do the needful to resolve crisis situation. The traditional rulers and associations have organic link with people hence people should be seeing them to be doing well for their well being and cohesion.

Let us not forget where the nation came from recently, let us not quickly forget the past hostilities and remember that the Nigerian nation is like a human body, if there is crisis and insecurity anywhere, every part will feel the impact. No one section or group should be considered and seen as an island in this era of globalization.

The country Nigeria, it could be recalled, secured revolutionary spirit barely two years ago. In that case, all hands were on deck and to keep the mantle, everyone again has a role to play. This is why the assurances from the Inspector General of Police to secure the country needs to be applauded. The IGP pledged to put Nigerian first by making sure the Police carry out their constitutional responsibility to make sure that culprits are not only brought to book but also get appropriate sanction.

May God save Nigeria.

– Ajibola wrote in from Osuma Street, Abuja

