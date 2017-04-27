Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop blaming others for lack of development in North – Atiku

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said the north must stop the blame game over lack of tangible development in the region. Abubakar stated this in a paper titled; “The Challenge of Unity, Diversity and National Development: Nigeria at Crossroads.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.