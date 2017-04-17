‘Stop complaining and support Buhari’

King Rex, a 13-year-old music youngster, has called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s Change Agenda, to build a strong and prosperous nation for all.

King Rex made the call on Monday in an interview with journalists on the sideline of the Easter Children Show at the Maitama Amusement Park in Abuja.

According to the talented lad, who performed his popularly song “I am proud am from Naija” at the event, said every Nigerian needs to exemplify the change they so desire.

He said: “Since I grew up, I have been hearing ‘this President or that President is not good’, and all sort of things against our country and leaders.

“When are we going to see a leader who will change this country for good, if nobody is ready to change and do the right thing?

“If everybody stops complaining about Nigeria and decides to support the president everything will surely change.”he said.

King Rex noted that many Nigerians have developed a negative mind set about the country and were not doing anything to propel Nigeria positively.

He added that this unpleasant trend has made many younger generation of Nigerians, who are supposed to be future leaders, to have little or no faith and trust in their country.

“As a young person, when you hear people talk about only terrorism, corruption and other bad things everywhere, you will be scared if you can really remain here and fulfill your dreams.

“But I am proud to be a Nigerian, because it will always be my country, and that is what I tell people with my music, especially the young ones like me,” he stressed.

King Rex who is reputed to be the youngest artistes that performs on stage in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said that Nigerian singers Wizkid, Tuface and Tiwa Savage were his inspiration.

He noted that if these home grown artistes could rise to become world superstars, every other passionate singer could make it as well.

The young singer who is still in Secondary School, however, stressed that he only performs during holidays in order to concentrate on his studies.

“My parents know am talented, but they ensure I take my education more serious than anything else for now.”

NAN reports that Nelson Lengaya, popularily known as King Rex, is an emerging young teenage artistes in the shape of musical kid sensations like Wizkid and Korede Bello.

His brand of music is mainly hip-hop blended with an electrifying performances on stage.

King Rex has launched a six-song Extended Play (EP) featuring the popular song “I am Proud Am From Naija.”

The post ‘Stop complaining and support Buhari’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

