Stop Running Kaduna As Personal Entity – Bishop Tells el-Rufai

The Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Bishop Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, has told Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai to stop running the state as his personal establishment.

The Catholic Bishop in his Easter message, said the people of Kaduna State have watched with pains and patience for about two years now, how government in the state is being managed as a personal estate in a way that excludes many stakeholders from the state.

According to him, “We want to state emphatically that Kaduna State is for all of us, regardless of political, ethnic and religious affiliation.

“Therefore, the governor should stop running it as his personal establishment. Kaduna is the only state that we can call ourown. And because Kaduna State is our state, we are contributing significantly for its progress not only on the spiritual level, but also our works in the areas of education, medicare, social upliftment and building of capacities of the people cannot be ignored.

“Government must recognise us as equal stakeholders in the management and running of the affairs of the state. We do not accept being treated as aliens or reduced to playing the second fiddle position in the only state we can call our state.

“Those that divine providence have enstrusted with the responsibility of governing the state politically must govern justly and in a manner that includes not one that excludes other segments of the state,” said the revered Bishop.

Bishop Bagobiri, therefore ,urged the governor to ensure justice and fairness for all irrespective of religious, ethnic and political considerations.

He also asked the governor to ensure equitable distribution of political offices among adherents of the two main religions in the State.

“Government should see that the application and use of resources that had accrued to the state and the siting or location of developmental projects and services for the improvement of the quality of life of the people, that due regard is given to the North/South divide in the state and that no part of the state is placed in a disadvantaged position.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

