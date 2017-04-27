Stop submitting “doctored’’ invoices, Customs advises port operators

CUSTOMS Area Comptroller, Tin-Can Island Command, Mr Yusuf Bashar, has advised shippers and other industrialists to stop submitting `doctored’ and `adulterated’ invoices. Bashar gave the advice on the sidelines of a workshop on “Ease of Doing Business Reform’’ organised by the Presidential Enabling Business Environmental Council PEBC, yesterday in Lagos. He urged shipping operators to […]

The post Stop submitting “doctored’’ invoices, Customs advises port operators appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

