Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop submitting “doctored’’ invoices, Customs advises port operators

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

CUSTOMS Area Comptroller, Tin-Can Island Command, Mr Yusuf Bashar, has advised shippers and other industrialists to stop submitting `doctored’ and `adulterated’ invoices. Bashar gave the advice on the sidelines of a workshop on “Ease of Doing Business Reform’’ organised by the Presidential Enabling Business Environmental Council PEBC, yesterday in Lagos. He urged shipping operators to […]

The post Stop submitting “doctored’’ invoices, Customs advises port operators appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.