Stop using Ojukwu’s name for election, PDP tells Obiano

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned Governor Willie Obiano to stop using the name of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, to deceive the people during his campaigns for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.

In a statement in Awka, state chairman of PDP, Mr. Kenneth Emeakayi, described the governor’s action as nauseating and deceitful, adding that by frequently dropping the name of Ojukwu, he was unwittingly acknowledging that he had not recorded any achievement in the past three years to earn him electoral victory.

Emeakayi’s statement read: “During the campaigns for the 2010 gubernatorial election, the major streets of Anambra State were flooded with a particular billboard bearing the photograph of our great leader, Ojukwu raising the hand of former governor Peter Obi, with an inscription: ‘This is my last wish.’

“Having won the 2010 gubernatorial election, the APGA government of Anambra State under former Governor Peter Obi erected and hoisted new billboards in all major streets of Anambra State, in honour and to immortalize the pride and symbol of the Igbo nation, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

“Similarly, every single billboard and APGA campaign material for the 2013 governorship election in Anambra State had the photograph of Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, and APGA leveraged heavily on Ojukwu’s name to win the said election.

“Disappointingly, no sooner did Chief Willie Obiano become the governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2014, than all the billboards bearing the photograph of Ojukwu, disappeared from the streets of Anambra State.

“But just about six months to another gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Chief Willie Obiano-led APGA government has suddenly again remembered the name of Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu. Billboards are now being hoisted, while government-owned vehicles are branded with Ojukwu’s photograph.

“Amazingly, Governor Willie Obiano, in three years did not complete any single project in Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s home town of Nnewi.”

The post Stop using Ojukwu’s name for election, PDP tells Obiano appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

