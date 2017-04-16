Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Struggling Chinese conglomerate LeEco loses Global Head of Corporate Finance – The Indian Express

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Indian Express

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Struggling Chinese conglomerate LeEco loses Global Head of Corporate Finance
The Indian Express
LeEco Inc.'s global head of corporate finance resigns which can be considered as the latest sign of retrenchment by the Chinese technology giant. 0. Shares. Facebook · Twitter · Google Plus · Whatsapp. By: Bloomberg | New York | Published:April 16

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.