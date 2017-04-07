Subsidy Scam: Court Jails Rowaye, Company 104 years – SaharaReporters.com
|

|
Subsidy Scam: Court Jails Rowaye, Company 104 years

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Gudu, Abuja, on Friday, April 7, 2017convicted and sentenced Jubril Rowaye, an oil marketer, to a hundred and four years imprisonment over N1.05billion subsidy …
