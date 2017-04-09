Sujimoto Offers Luxury Apartments for Lease at 50% Discount Plus One Year of Free Internet! Get Yours, Refer Someone and Become a Millionnaire
Convert your network into net worth, by refering someone to us at Sujimoto, and earning up to 1 MILLION NAIRA. Sujimoto’s Medici Terraces is putting up 2 units out of its 7 quintessential luxury terrace apartments for lease, with the following mouth watering offers. PRICE SLASH: Because we are in touch with the economic realities, we […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG