Sujimoto Offers Luxury Apartments for Lease at 50% Discount Plus One Year of Free Internet! Get Yours, Refer Someone and Become a Millionnaire

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Convert your network into net worth, by refering someone to us at Sujimoto, and earning up to 1 MILLION NAIRA. Sujimoto’s Medici Terraces is putting up 2 units out of its 7 quintessential luxury terrace apartments for lease, with the following mouth watering offers. PRICE SLASH:  Because we are in touch with the economic realities, we […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

