Sule Lamido: Police Arrest Former Governor Of Jigawa State

The immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has been arrested today by police in Kano state.

Premium Times gathered that the former governor was arrested for allegedly inciting his supporters to stop the conduct of the local government elections organised by the current administration of Governor Muhammad Badaru.

While the council elections are fixed for July 1, he was was arrested at his Sharada Kano home.

It is understood that he was whisked away to the Zone One Command of the Nigeria Police in Kano where he is still being held as at the time of filing this report on Sunday afternoon.

It was gathered that at the Zone One Command, about six vehicles of the former governor filled with his aides who waited patiently for the release of their principal, can be sighted.

Details later…

