Sullivan Chime wasted 8 years in Enugu Government House – Kinsmen
Kinsmen of former Governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu state, under the umbrella of Umuneke Udi leaders of Thought and Stakeholders, have slammed him for alleged non-performance while in office. The group made this assertion after its meeting at Eke Udi square, the amalgamation of communities in Udi south state constituency. It also thanked the current […]
Sullivan Chime wasted 8 years in Enugu Government House – Kinsmen
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG