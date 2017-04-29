David Moyes: What went wrong and where now for Sunderland manager? – BBC Sport
David Moyes: What went wrong and where now for Sunderland manager?
It was only four years ago that David Moyes was hand-picked by retiring Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to succeed him at Old Trafford after 26 years and 38 trophies – now his career and reputation has hit rock-bottom with relegation at …
Sunderland relegation 'my worst day in football', says David Moyes
Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth: Five things we learned as the Black Cats are relegated
Sunderland relegated from Premier League after a decade
