Super Eagles Climb Up One Spot In New FIFA Rankings

FIFA released their official national team ranking for the month of April on Thursday morning.

The new ranking show that the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles have moved up one spot and are now the 40th ranked national team in the world and 5th in Africa behind Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

After becoming the first country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Brazil returned to the top of the FIFA world rankings for the first time since 2010 after they were humiliated at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The rest of the top 10 are

2 – Argentina

3 – Germany

4 – Chile

5 – Columbia

6 – France

7 – Belgium

8 – Portugal

9 – Switzerland

10 – Spain

The next FIFA World ranking will be released on May 4th, 2017.

