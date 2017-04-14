Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, divorces wife, Jamila
Leicester City and Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila. This followed a much-publicized disagreement between husband and wife at their home in England this month. According to PM News, a source close to the family said, “Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife. “He gave her…
