Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, divorces wife, Jamila

Leicester City and Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila. This followed a much-publicized disagreement between husband and wife at their home in England this month. According to PM News, a source close to the family said, “Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife. “He gave her…

The post Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, divorces wife, Jamila appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

