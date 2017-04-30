Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super sand Eagles defeats Mexico

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

After a disappointing first game against Italy, the Super sand Eagles of Nigeria staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mexico 5-4 in extra time of their Group B clash on Saturday at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Nassau, Bahamas. It was the Mexicans that initially took control of the contest at the …

The post Super sand Eagles defeats Mexico appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.