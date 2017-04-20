Supersand Eagles off to Bahamas for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
Nigeria’s Supersand Eagles on Thursday night left Nigeria to participate in the 9th FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup finals, in Nassau, Bahamas from April 27 to May 7. The spokesperson of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ademola Olajire disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday. According…
