Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Supreme Court removes House of Representatives member – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Supreme Court removes House of Representatives member
Daily Trust
The Supreme Court has removed Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka of the PDP from representing Orumba North/South, Anambra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun gave the order in a judgment in an appeal filed …
Supreme Court to hand down judgment in smoking ban caseScottish Legal News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.