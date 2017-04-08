Supreme Court Sacks Lawmaker, Orders Him To Refund Salaries, Allowances

The Supreme Court has removed Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka of the PDP from representing Orumba North/South of Anambra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun gave the order on Friday in a judgment in an appeal filed against Ezeonwuka’s election by a member of the party, Ben Nwankwo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Nwankwo’s name was wrongly substituted with the first respondent, Mr. Ezeonwuka, after he had obtained the nomination of the party to contest the National Assembly election.

Dissatisfied with the February 20, 2015 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja and the decision of the Court Appeal to uphold it, Mr. Nwankwo approached the apex court.

“Conclusion: having resolved the key issues in favour of the appellant, the appeal succeeds and it is hereby allowed.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on June 26, 2016 is hereby set aside for being a nullity having exceeded its jurisdiction by granting relief not sought by the parties before it.

“This follows that the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered on February 20, 2015 was delivered without jurisdiction and it’s a nullity. It is equally set aside.

“The Originating Summons filed on Dec.15, 2014 in FHC/Abj/CS/1013/2014 is hereby struck out,” she said.

Justice Kekere-Ekun further held that: “the consequence of the above order is that the parties shall revert to the status quo ante.

