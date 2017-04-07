Supreme Court sacks Nigerian lawmaker, orders him to refund all salaries, allowances collected

The court said the ex-lawmaker was not the right candidate of his party.

The post Supreme Court sacks Nigerian lawmaker, orders him to refund all salaries, allowances collected appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

