Supreme Court sacks Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka as Reps member
Nigeria’s Supreme Court has sacked Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, representing Orumba North/South, Anambra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun gave the judgment in an appeal filed against Ezeonwuka’s election by a member of the party, Chief Ben Nwanwko in Abuja on Friday. Nwankwo’s name was wrongly substituted […]
