Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Supreme Court sacks Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka as Reps member

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Supreme Court has sacked Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, representing Orumba North/South, Anambra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun gave the judgment in an appeal filed against Ezeonwuka’s election by a member of the party, Chief Ben Nwanwko in Abuja on Friday. Nwankwo’s name was wrongly substituted […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Supreme Court sacks Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka as Reps member

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.